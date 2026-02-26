Ghana's Foreign Minister Meets Ghanaian Prisoners Of War During Visit To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ablakwa reported this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

"Last night I was given a rare access to the highly fortified security camp where prisoners of war are being detained in Ukraine. I thank President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for granting my request to visit the two Ghanaian prisoners of war," the diplomat wrote.

He noted that the Ghanaian citizens are "alive and well," and that their rights under international law "have been commendably respected by Ukrainian authorities."

According to Ablakwa, the captured compatriots, whose identities have not been disclosed, said they are determined "to become advocates against the modus operandi of trafficking networks and willing to devote the rest of their lives educating vulnerable Africans how to avoid such predicaments."

Photo credit: gov