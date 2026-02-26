Minkivka, Riznykivka, Yampil, And Zakitne Remain Under Ukrainian Control Military
“Despite the enemy's claims about capturing these settlements, they are under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. As usual, the enemy is trying to infiltrate by sending in small sabotage and reconnaissance groups, but they are being neutralized,” Shapoval said.
According to him, Ukrainian forces maintain constant control over the situation.
“UAV reconnaissance is operating regardless of time of day or weather conditions, and aerial surveillance is conducted on a continuous basis,” the spokesperson emphasized.
He added that Russian forces, while attempting to build up their troops and increase pressure, are sustaining losses.Read also: Defense forces eliminate group of Russian soldiers near Hryshyne
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 235 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the front line over the past day, February 25.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
