Zelensky Discusses Security Guarantees For Ukraine With Israeli President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky shared the details on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with President of Israel Isaac Herzog. Thank you for your solidarity with Ukrainians and for supporting our resolution at the UN General Assembly marking the fourth anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian aggression. I appreciate such warm words about our people and the need for peace for Ukraine. This is exactly what we discussed – how to end the war unleashed by Russia and provide Ukrainians with reliable security guarantees,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the Israeli President also welcomed the introduction of sanctions against the Iranian regime.

“Ukraine's position is always clear: no terrorist in the world should remain unpunished. Only this can restore security and stability. We are closely monitoring developments around Iran and the actions of the regime that supports Russia's war and supplied Russia with“shahed” drones for terror against Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on January 29, the Council of the European Union decided to impose new restrictive measures related to serious human rights violations in Iran and its continued military support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine