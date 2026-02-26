Tensions Flare On Pak-Afghan Border As Security Forces Repel Taliban Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Tensions have risen on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after the Afghan Taliban opened fire, prompting an immediate and strong response from Pakistani security forces.

According to security sources, the forces are confronting the Afghan aggression with full strength.

Sources said that during the counter-operation, several Taliban positions were destroyed, while the insurgents fled the area.

In the Chitral sector, an Afghan check post was accurately targeted and destroyed.

Similarly, Pakistani forces responded strongly in the Nawagai sector (Bajaur), Tirah (Khyber), Mohmand District, and Arandu sector.

Security sources reported that two Afghan posts in Bajaur were also destroyed.

Officials stated that Pakistani security forces are fully prepared to protect the borders and will respond firmly and immediately to any acts of aggression.