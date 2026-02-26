Living Forever AI Selected For Startup Grind Global Conference 2026 Named Among Top 150 Startups Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-powered platform preserving living people's personalities, voices, and stories earns exhibition and pitch slot at premier Silicon Valley startup event

ATLANTA, GA - February 26, 2026 - Living Forever - AI, an Atlanta-based startup building fully interactive video AI digital twins that preserve the personalities, voices, and life stories of living people for future generations, today announced its acceptance into the Startup Grind Global Conference 2026. The company was selected as one of just 150 startups from thousands of applicants worldwide to exhibit and pitch at the event, taking place April 27–29 in Silicon Valley.

Startup Grind's Global Conference is one of the world's largest startup events, attracting over 1,000 venture capital investors from firms including Sequoia, Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, and more. Past exhibitors have collectively raised over $1.5 billion in funding, with notable alumni including companies that have gone on to major fundraising rounds and public listings.

“This is a major milestone for us,” said Brian Will, Founder and CEO of Living Forever - AI.“We're creating a platform that captures who people are while they're still here - their personality, their voice, their stories - so future generations can have conversations with them firsthand. Being selected from thousands of applicants to pitch this directly to top-tier Silicon Valley investors tells us the market is ready for what we're building.”

The company's platform uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), video avatar technology, and voice cloning to create interactive digital personas that can hold real-time conversations reflecting the subject's actual personality, memories, and speaking style. The platform is designed as a pre-need product - capturing living people's stories and personalities today so future generations can experience them through video conversations. The technology represents a new approach to interactive family legacy - preserving not just records, but the person behind them.

The company has built a growing waitlist of over 100 beta users and recently filed a provisional patent on its personality capture technology. Living Forever - AI is led by serial entrepreneur Brian Will of Brian Will Media, a 2x Wall Street Journal bestselling author with 39 years of experience across 10 companies and multiple exits.

At the Startup Grind Global Conference, Living Forever - AI will have its own exhibition booth, a guaranteed pitch slot to curated investors, and access to private investor meetings and networking events throughout the three-day conference.

About Living Forever - AI

Living Forever - AI is an AI startup developing interactive video avatars that preserve living people's personalities, voices, and stories for future generations. Using advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), video avatar rendering, and voice cloning technology, the company creates digital personas that allow families to have authentic, real-time conversations with the people they love - today and for generations to come. Living Forever - AI is building the future of interactive family legacy technology. The company is led by serial entrepreneur Brian Will of Brian Will Media, a 2x Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Based in the Atlanta area, Living Forever - AI is currently raising a $500K seed round.

About Startup Grind

Startup Grind is the world's largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, reaching over 5 million entrepreneurs across more than 100 countries. The annual Global Conference in Silicon Valley brings together the most promising startups with leading investors, corporate partners, and mentors.