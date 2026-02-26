London Makes History: 800 Devotees Gather For Second Shivohum Shiv Mela City Witnesses Its First-Ever Shiv Barat

London, United Kingdom - In a landmark moment for the Indian diaspora in Britain, the Sanatan Spirituality Foundation (SSF) hosted the second edition of the Shivohum Shiv Mela, drawing over 800 devotees and culminating in London's first-ever Shiv Barat - the ceremonial recreation of Lord Shiva's divine wedding procession. The sold-out festival has rapidly emerged as one of the most significant annual Sanatan gatherings in the United Kingdom.

The President of the Hindu Forum of Britain commended SSF for its contribution to preserving and celebrating Sanatan culture in Britain, while spiritual leaders from eight leading organizations praised the initiative for strengthening dharmic awareness among British Hindus. The evening opened with a sacred Rudra Abhishek and Jala Abhishek, coordinated by Vishal Bhardwaj, and conducted according to Vedic tradition by Shri Kiran Kumar, head priest of Wembley Temple. In an unbroken stream of devotion, 800 attendees offered water to the Shivlinga - a rare and deeply moving collective spiritual experience.







The cultural programme featured a powerful Bharatanatyam production choreographed by Guru Hausika Ji, in which young students brought to life episodes from the Shiv Purana, including the sacrifice of Sati and the rebirth of Mata Parvati. Another Odissi Tandav done by Utkalika group. The performance left many in the audience visibly emotional, underscoring the importance of transmitting Sanatan heritage to the next generation. The emotional crescendo arrived with the historic Shiv Barat, directed by Nimit Sishodia and anchored by Shri Ajay Prakash.

Characters portraying Brahmadev, Mata Saraswati, Bhagawan Vishnu, Mata Lakshmi, Mahadev and Mata Parvati entered in regal sequence, accompanied by Nandi, Bhakt-gana, Aghoris and Bhut-gana. As chants of“Har Har Mahadev” echoed across the hall, devotees - including families who have lived in Britain for decades - were seen in tears, describing the moment as a spiritual homecoming. The sight of children and teenagers chanting with pride and devotion emerged as one of the evening's most powerful images. On this occasion Thandai was distributed by Sonu Sharma ji from SSF, reminding all about bharat.







The festival also hosted a Shiv Charcha, an inter-organizational dialogue on sustaining Dharma in contemporary Britain, featuring leaders from ISKCON, International Siddhashram, Brahma Kumaris, Brahma Rishi Mission, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan & Sri Jagannath Society UK. Addressing the gathering, Acharya Abhi Yogi, President of SSF, reaffirmed the foundation's mission to empower young Sanatanis growing up in the UK with a living connection to their spiritual roots.

Offered entirely free of charge through collective community support and volunteer service by IDUK volunteers also, the evening concluded with an uplifting community bhajan jamming session with Geetika and the bhajan team. Through the second Shivohum Shiv Mela and London's first Shiv Barat, Sanatan Spirituality Foundation has signaled a defining new chapter for Sanatan Dharma in Britain - a declaration that Hindu spiritual culture in the United Kingdom is vibrant, organized and flourishing.

About SSF

The Sanatan Spirituality Foundation is a global organization dedicated to the revival and propagation of Sanatan spiritual wisdom through festivals, workshops, meditation programmes and community engagement initiatives worldwide.

