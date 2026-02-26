Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline constitutes 150+ key companies continuously working towards developing 180+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market.

The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Plus Therapeutics, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Genor Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceutical, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Purple Biotech Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, ALX Oncology Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Gritstone Bio, Inc, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuti cals Co., Ltd, Amgen, G1 Therapeutic s, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment



Emerging Metastatic Colorectal Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- 188RNL-BAM, PCS11T, HLX13, Geptanolimab, HDM201, TP-1454, NT219, NKTR-255, Evorpacept (ALX148), CPGJ 602, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, GRT-C901, SHR-1701, Lumakras (sotorasib), Trilaciclib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market in the coming years.

In February 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) for use in combination with cetuximab and fluorouracil-based chemotherapy in adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) carrying a BRAF V600E mutation, as identified through an FDA-authorized diagnostic test. This approval is supported by findings from the global Phase 3 BREAKWATER study. Earlier, on February 17, 2026, Pfizer reported positive topline data from Cohort 3 of the BREAKWATER trial, which assessed BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab and FOLFIRI as a first-line treatment. The combination regimen demonstrated improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared with FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab, and overall survival results indicated a clinically meaningful extension, reported as a descriptive endpoint.

In February 2026, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) for use in combination with cetuximab, marketed as ERBITUX, and fluorouracil-based chemotherapy. The regimen is indicated for adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) harboring a BRAF V600E mutation. The approval is supported by data from the global Phase 3 BREAKWATER trial (NCT04607421).

In August 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for ABT-301, authorizing the launch of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the therapy in combination with Tevimbra (tislelizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The announcement was made by Anbogen Therapeutics, the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ABT-301, in a recent press release.

In April 2025, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on PLK1 inhibition to create innovative cancer treatments, has announced that patient enrollment is now complete for its ongoing Phase 2 CRDF-004 trial. The study is assessing the efficacy of onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care therapy for treating first-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

In February 2025, Pfizer's combination therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) achieved one of its primary goals significantly improving progression-free survival (PFS) in a Phase III clinical trial, strengthening the case for full regulatory approval. The active-controlled, open-label BREAKWATER study (NCT05217446) assessed a regimen combining Pfizer's Braftovi (encorafenib), Eli Lilly's Erbitux (cetuximab), and mFOLFOX6 (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin). The therapy was evaluated in previously untreated mCRC patients with a BRAF V600E mutation and successfully met one of its dual primary endpoints by demonstrating improved PFS.

In November 2024, Tizona Therapeutics has broadened its ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of TTX-080, a novel antibody targeting human leukocyte antigen-G (HLA-G), to include patients with biomarker-defined metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

In September 2024, FRUZAQLA® (fruquintinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This innovative oral treatment is designed for once-daily use, providing a non-chemotherapy alternative for patients who have previously received specific anti-cancer therapies. These may include chemotherapy regimens based on fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan, as well as anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy. In January 2024, Bold Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company in the clinical stage, shared favorable results from Phase 2 trials assessing the safety and effectiveness of BOLD-100 in combination with FOLFOX. These trials focused on patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer who had previously received treatment with FOLFOX/CAPOX. The findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium held from January 18 to 20, 2024.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview

Metastatic colorectal cancer refers to a stage of colorectal cancer where cancer cells have spread from the primary site (the colon or rectum) to other parts of the body, forming secondary tumors. Colorectal cancer typically starts as a growth of tissue (polyp) in the lining of the colon or rectum and may progress through various stages, with metastatic or advanced stages indicating a more widespread and severe condition.

Emerging Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



188RNL-BAM: Plus Therapeutics

PCS11T: Processa Pharmaceutic als

HLX13: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Geptanolimab: Genor Biopharma

HDM201: Novartis Pharmaceutical

TP-1454: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology

NT219: Purple Biotech Ltd.

NKTR-255: Nektar Therapeutics

Evorpacept (ALX148): ALX Oncology Inc.

CPGJ 602: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutic al

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: Daiichi Sanky

GRT-C901: Gritstone Bio, Inc

SHR-1701: Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Lumakras (sotorasib): Amgen Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutic s, Inc.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Route of Administration

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Molecule Type

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Metastatic Colorectal Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Report covers around 180+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer are - Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, and others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Emergence of targeted therapies for mCRC treatment, technical Advancement in molecular subtyping of CRC tumors, increase in product development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, limitations in understanding secondary resistance, challenges related to precision oncology in mCRC management and other factors are creating obstacles in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Companies: Plus Therapeutics, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Genor Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceutical, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Purple Biotech Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, ALX Oncology Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Gritstone Bio, Inc, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuti cals Co., Ltd, Amgen, G1 Therapeutic s, Inc., and others

Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies: 188RNL-BAM, PCS11T, HLX13, Geptanolimab, HDM201, TP-1454, NT219, NKTR-255, Evorpacept (ALX148), CPGJ 602, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, GRT-C901, SHR-1701, Lumakras (sotorasib), Trilaciclib, and others

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer emerging therapies Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Report Introduction

2. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Executive Summary

3. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview

4. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Preclinical Stage Products

10. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

11. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Key Companies

14. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Key Products

15. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs

16. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

