Icaur Makes Strategic Entry Into The Middle East: Announcing V27's Global Launch In UAE

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Chery Group's new energy vehicle brand iCAUR's mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV-the iCAUR V27-made its global launch in Dubai, UAE. This launch marks a key step in the brand's commitment to its Vision-”Co-create with users to build a warm, trustworthy new energy brand”-and serves as an important milestone for iCAUR, as“a premium new energy mobility brand driven by design and technology,” in conveying its core proposition thatto the global market the global launch of the iCAUR V27, the brand's mission-”to create a freer, more enjoyable, and more trustworthy mobility experience for users worldwide through timeless design and intelligent technology”-is transformed into a tangible force reaching the premium global mobility market. With Dubai as its strategic pivot, iCAUR officially steps onto the world stage, continuing to reshape global perceptions of premium mobility.







Dubai Premiere: Establishing a Global Presence, Defining a New Benchmark for Mid-to-Large All-Round Hybrid SUV

Selecting Dubai as the global launch location carries clear strategic intent. Situated at the crossroads of the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Dubai is a major international hub with a mature automotive market and an increasingly supportive policy environment for new-energy vehicles. Establishing Dubai as its global starting point enables iCAUR to build strong product recognition and brand credibility in the Middle East, while laying a solid foundation for expansion into broader international markets.

Global Product Appeal: Delivering an All-Round Experience to Meet Dual Expectations

As Dr. Su Jun stated at the launch event, why iCAUR continues to adhere to classic design principles in an era defined by rapidly changing trends. According to him, classic design is not about nostalgia, but about what time chooses to keep: clarity of proportion, discipline of line and restraint of form.







Based on a classic boxy design, the V27 exceeds 5 meters in length, features a near 1:1 width-to-height ratio, and incorporates classic elements such as the full-vehicle“Scoop” cut design, classic round headlights, and separate turn signals, achieving a“balance of strength and grace.” This timeless design philosophy crosses cultural boundaries and satisfies users' emotional desire for distinctive taste and classic aesthetics.

Classic design extends beyond the exterior into space and light. The V27 features an“Interstellar Cockpit,” introducing a class-first“Stellar Porthole” dual panoramic sunroof, paired with the largest-in-class headroom and second-row space, creating an exceptionally open and airy atmosphere.







As a globally oriented mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV, the iCAUR V27 is underpinned by reliable technology. The Golden REEV(Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) and i-AWD (intellignet All-Wheel Drive) effectively alleviate range anxiety while balancing urban commuting and long-distance travel needs. This enables adaptation to diverse market conditions and charging infrastructures, delivering stable and confident mobility for users worldwide. With this“design-first, technology-driven” product logic, classic design becomes not only an aesthetic statement but a long-term, trustworthy mobility choice.







Developed with the goal“to become the first choice new-energy boxy SUV with a classic design” the iCAUR V27 was designed from the outset to meet both Chinese and European five-star safety protection, systematically built around structural safety and overall quality. This responds to global safety demands and establishes a stable, sustainable product foundation, enabling long-term relevance across different markets rather than fleeting popularity.

From a Vehicle to a Expression: iCAUR ' s Global Advancement The global launch of the iCAUR V27 in Dubai is a well-considered strategic move. Using Dubai as the starting point and as a window to showcase brand elevation and connect global resources, iCAUR introduces a forward-looking and inclusive“mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV.” It not only fulfills the“urban and off-road” lifestyle aspirations of global Urban Explorers, but also carves out a differentiated premium path in the highly competitive global automotive market. This launch signifies iCAUR's entry into a new phase-leading global niche markets through precise category innovation and deep cultural resonance, driven by the integration of classic design and new energy technology. Starting from Dubai, the iCAUR V27 embarks not only on a global journey for a vehicle, but also on a mission to infuse the world of mobility with the wisdom of classic design and the power of sustainable intelligent technology.