RESET Hotel Launches Exclusive Stargazing Partnership With Celestron

A new desert hotel near Joshua Tree National Park unveils a first-of-its-kind stargazing partnership, elevating cosmic escapes this season.

Twentynine Palms, CA - February 26, 2026 - RESET Hotel, a new boutique hotel located 5 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, has just announced a new partnership with Celestron, the leading manufacturer of telescopes and optical instruments, bringing an elevated stargazing experience to the California desert.

As part of this collaboration, guests now have access to Celestron 's StarSense Explorer telescopes, binoculars, and the Celestron Origin, the brand's groundbreaking smart home observatory, now available exclusively at RESET, making it the only hotel in the world to feature this advanced device.

Set against the dark skies of Joshua Tree, this partnership allows travelers to explore the cosmos like never before, blending design, nature, and technology for a truly immersive desert experience.

Located within a 2-3 hour drive from Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas, and a scenic road trip from San Francisco, RESET offers an easily accessible desert retreat, perfect for stargazing getaways and celestial exploration this fall.

SPECIAL: Stargaze & Save 25%

Reset under shooting stars. Enjoy 25% off your stay and complimentary s'mores on select dates aligned with spectacular celestial events:



Orionids Meteor Shower - October 20-22

Night Sky Festival - October 24-25

Leonids Meteor Shower - November 16-18 Ursids Meteor Shower - December 21-23

Escape to the desert, where clear night skies and cosmic wonders create the perfect backdrop for a cozy seasonal retreat.

Travelers can book their stay directly through RESET Hotel's official website, where they can select preferred dates, choose the number of guests, and explore available room options with real-time availability. The online booking platform makes it easy to customize each stay, apply promo codes, and secure reservations in just a few clicks. Booking direct also ensures guests receive the best available rates and exclusive seasonal experiences.

WHERE: RESET Hotel - 7000 Split Rock Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, located 5 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.

CONTACT:

Name: Anna Karkalik

GKPR

ABOUT RESET Hotel

Situated on 180 acres of awe-inspiring desert just outside Joshua Tree National Park, RESET blends breathtaking mountain views with the curated comforts of a boutique hotel. Here, guests can awaken to the quiet stillness of the desert at sunrise, venture across the 170+ untouched acres of the surrounding landscape, relax with a hand-crafted cocktail in a private poolside cabana, or gaze in awe at the starlit sky. How guests choose to reset is entirely up to them.

RESET's collection of 65 rooms and suites offers a seamless indoor/outdoor experience, each featuring its own private patio with a Solo stove fire pit, premium bedding, luxurious spa-inspired amenities, and an endless assortment of comforts not typically found in the high desert. Just two to three hours from Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and only five minutes from the North Entrance of Joshua Tree, RESET strikes the perfect balance of accessibility and true desert escape. Visit

About Celestron

Embark on a cosmic adventure with Celestron, Earth's number one telescope brand. Since 1960, their California-based team has been dreaming up new ways to make exploring the universe easy, affordable, and fun. Celestron offers the widest assortment of astronomy gear available, catering to stargazers from all walks of life. Celestron telescopes are the go-to choice for hobbyists and educators, but they're also at work in the world's most iconic observatories and aboard the International Space Station. Fueled by a passion for innovation, Celestron's engineering team continuously pushes the boundaries of astronomy, earning multiple patents and the highest industry accolades.

Discover more about Celestron at celestron or join them on Facebook (facebook/celestron ) and Instagram (@celestronuniverse ).