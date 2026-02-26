From Runway To Pop-Up: Post-Realm FW26 Activates New York Fashion Week

MENAFN - GetNews) New York Fashion Week is often defined by spectacle, but on February 15, 2026, at 17 Saratoga Ave, Post-Realm FW26 offered something more layered - a runway experience that extended beyond the walk.

Post-Realm FW26, Presented by NotYetArt Inc. as part of the CFDA listing, the evening transformed the venue into a hybrid space where runway presentation and pop-up activation unfolded simultaneously. Rather than separating show and retail, the event allowed brands to move fluidly between performance and direct engagement.







Runway Brands

Front row, from left to right:

PLANET K (Accessories) + KiKi Peng (Clothing);

Evacuate from Meaning (EFM)

PLANET K (Accessories) + NEXGENESIS (Clothing)

Second row, from left to right:

SEW-X ART (Accessories) + Silky Echo (Clothing);

HUAN FAYE CHIEN;

MINGLIENNE (Accessories) + HER.I (Clothing)

From sculptural tailoring to experimental textures, the collections explored contrasts - softness against structure, craft against futurism - reflecting the evolving identity of independent fashion voices within New York's global landscape.

Pop-Up as Continuation of the Runway

What distinguished the evening was the immediate transition from runway viewing to tactile interaction.







The on-site pop-up featured:

Front row, from left to right: MINGLIENNE; SEW-X ART

Second row, from left to right: PLANET K; MADE IN NEPTUNE

The pop-up functioned not only as exposure but as an extension of storytelling - allowing garments and accessories to exist beyond the fleeting runway moment. Guests were able to explore details, exchange contacts, and discuss future collaboration in real time.







More than 200 attendees filled the venue, including editors, stylists, creatives, and fashion professionals. The atmosphere was intimate yet energetic, encouraging dialogue rather than distance.

The momentum carried into the Post-Realm NYFW Afterparty, where designers and industry guests continued conversations late into the evening - blending creative exchange with community-building.

Through this format, Post-Realm demonstrated a growing shift within independent fashion showcases: the runway is no longer an isolated performance, but part of a broader ecosystem connecting presentation, product visibility, and long-term brand positioning.

Show Credit:

Show Production: NotYetArt Inc.

Creative Director: Yalin Hu

Executive Producer: Sichun Zhang

Casting Director & Show Manager: Tanya Xu

Beauty Director: Elena Guzman

Opening Singer: SnowExecutive Assistant: Xinuo Zhuang,Shiyi Ying

Set Design: Xueyi He, Angie Guo

Photography Lead: Jing Chen

Photography team: Helioscc, Jingyi Zhang, Longbow Image (Tim), Annie Xie, Olivia Moon, Shiquan Li, Selena Feng, Tiantian Li

Afterparty Production: CommonWavs

Food Sponsor: Hi Sunny Restaurant

Technical Support & AfterParty Visual & Equipment Sponsor: GAI Studio & 8BIT Rental

*An earlier version of the article titled“Inside Post-Realm FW26: A Cross-Cultural Vision at New York Fashion Week” incorrectly listed the brand name MADE IN NEPTUNE as“MADEINNAPTUNE.” The spelling has since been corrected.