Oris Presents A Curated Selection Of Watches For Ramadan And Eid Gifting







Big Crown x Cervo Volante 75th Anniversary Edition

Marking the 75th anniversary of Ahmed Seddiqi, this exclusive Oris edition celebrates a long-standing UAE partnership. Limited to 25 pieces, the 38 mm stainless steel watch features a sand-coloured fum dial, Pointer Date, domed sapphire crystal, and a leather strap, blending desert-inspired vintage design with Oris's aviation heritage.







ProPilot Desert Edition

Inspired by the desert's textures and hues, the 41 mm ProPilot Desert Edition features a sand beige dial set in a lightweight carbon-fibre case, paired with a black hybrid rubber-textile strap and Oris's redesigned 'LIFT' clasp for comfort. With subtle red accents and high-contrast hands and numerals.







ProPilot date

This 41 mm ProPilot Date features a textured moss green dial inspired by natural materials, set in a re-engineered stainless steel case with sharper lines and an assertive profile. Paired with a green suede leather strap, the watch blends contemporary design with understated elegance.







Year of the Horse Limited Edition

Celebrating the Chinese New Year, this limited edition features a vibrant crimson dial and a rich brown cordovan leather strap. Powered by the Calibre 113 with a 10 day power reserve and adorned with horse motifs on the power reserve indicator, it's limited to 88 pieces symbolizing double luck.







Yangtze Jiangtun Limited Edition

This 43.5 mm Aquis Date celebrates the critically endangered Yangtze finless porpoise, featuring a blue-green mother-of-pearl dial with a wave pattern inspired by the porpoise's river habitat. Crafted in stainless steel, the watch combines Oris's automatic Calibre 733 movement with subtle design details that honour the rare species and support ongoing conservation efforts.







Big Crown Pointer Date“Bullseye”

Defined by its cool grey and black concentric dial with striking red accents, this 38 mm Big Crown Pointer Date brings fresh energy to a classic Oris design. A stainless steel case with fluted bezel and oversized crown, paired with a black ethically sourced deer leather strap, completes the look with confidence.

Big Crown Pointer Date

An earthy green dial gives this 40 mm Big Crown Pointer Date a fresh yet timeless presence within the collection. Crafted in stainless steel and set on a hand-crafted sustainable deer leather strap by Cervo Volante, and powered by the Oris Calibre 403 automatic movement, it balances heritage design with modern sensibility.

From moments of quiet reflection to joyful Eid gatherings, every Oris watch is a reminder to cherish time and mark it with intention.

Thursday, February 26, 2026 1:03:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)