Economic Security Centre Of Dubai, Dubai Free Zones Council And Emirates NBD Signs Mou To Support Continued Growth Of Dubai's Free Zones Ecosystem

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 February 2026: The Economic Security Centre of Dubai,Dubai Free Zones Council, and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Trkiye (MENAT) region, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the investor journey and facilitating ease of doing business. The agreement supports the continued growth of Dubai's free zones ecosystem and aligns with the Emirate's commitment to further advancing its economic model and reinforcing its global competitiveness.

The signing was witnessed by H.E. Faisal Bin Sulaitin, Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai; Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Free Zones Council; and Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD. The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Ghafri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai; Abdullah Al Banna, Head of the Licensing Committee at the Dubai Free Zones Council; and Clyde Miranda, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management Governance at Emirates NBD.

The entities will collaborate to develop and implement a series of strategic and high impact initiatives designed to accelerate bank account opening procedures for investors, thereby enhancing the investment attractiveness of Dubai's free zones and supporting the Emirate's economic development objectives. This strategic partnership reinforces the role of free zones as key drivers of economic growth and primary enablers of foreign direct investment, while providing an integrated and future-ready business environment that supports enterprise growth and scalability.

The partnership includes the adoption and integration of advanced digital solutions and emerging technologies, to enhance operational efficiency and elevate compliance with regulatory requirements in line with international best practices. It will also streamline procedures across a broad range of areas to further simplify the post-establishment investor journey, including company incorporation, registration, licensing, commercial transactions and related services. The entities will additionally collaborate on data and information exchange mechanisms that support the objectives of the initiative.

H.E. Faisal Bin Sulaitin, Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, said that this MoU represents a pivotal strategic step towards deepening institutional integration among the entities that enable Dubai's business and investment ecosystem. He reaffirmed the Centre's ongoing commitment to advancing a secure, resilient and sustainable economic ecosystem anchored in innovation, operational excellence and transparency. He added that this strategic partnership further strengthens Dubai's position as a leading global hub for business and investment, in alignment with the objectives of the economic agenda and long-term competitiveness vision.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said:“We are pleased to collaborate with the Economic Security Centre of Dubai and the Dubai Free Zones Council, to establish infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency across Dubai's free zones. As a leading national banking group, Emirates NBD has a long-standing track record of partnering with key institutions to enable business growth and accelerate investments in the United Arab Emirates. In alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we are proud to contribute to another innovative initiative that reflects our collective commitment to enhancing Dubai's business environment and reinforcing the Emirate's global competitiveness.”

The MoU reflects a shared vision to further develop an integrated and sustainable business environment in Dubai, strengthening investor confidence, supporting long-term economic sustainability, and reinforcing Dubai's ambition to consolidate its position as a leading global hub for business and investment.

