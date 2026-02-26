Inside Wildx, The Platform Redefining How Voices Become Authority

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saban Theater Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Some stages are built for performance. Others are built for transformation.

WILDx belongs to the latter.

At a time when authority is no longer defined by titles alone but by visibility, storytelling, and the ability to move ideas into cultural conversation, a new kind of platform is emerging: one designed to help entrepreneurs, creators, and leaders evolve from having powerful insights to becoming recognized voices shaping what comes next.

Sponsored by USA Today, WILDx: Axium, taking place February 26, 2026, represents the next phase of that evolution. Part speaker experience, part media accelerator, and part high-level incubator for thought leadership, the event is redefining how voices move from private conviction to public influence. Rather than focusing on a single moment on stage, WILDx is built as a progressive journey that transforms clarity into authority and ideas into lasting impact.

In an era where anyone can publish but few truly break through, WILDx is positioning itself as a discovery platform for the next generation of visible leaders, a place where emerging voices are refined, recognized, and amplified at scale.





A Different Kind of Stage

WILDx: Axium has been described as“American Idol for speakers,” but the comparison only captures part of the model.

Unlike traditional conferences, WILDx operates as a curated discovery platform. Selected speakers deliver ten-minute talks before a live audience of entrepreneurs, creators, and investors, alongside a panel of celebrity judges chosen for their ability to recognize ideas and voices that resonate at scale. The Axium judging panel includes Michael Beckwith, founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center; Hazel Ortega, founder of the High Tide Global Foundation; Marie Diamond, Feng Shui master and Law of Attraction teacher; and Donnie Knips, marketing executive with USA Today.

The format introduces something rare into the speaking ecosystem: discernment paired with opportunity. Speakers are not simply handed a microphone. They are evaluated, coached, and positioned for visibility beyond the room.

The emphasis is not competition for spectacle, but acceleration. Participants leave with professionally produced media assets, expanded networks, and refined authority, turning a single talk into sustained momentum.

More than a speaking event, WILDx functions as an ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between having an important message and becoming known for it.





Built by Leaders Who Understand Visibility

WILDx was founded by Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, co-founders of Wild Global Inc., whose careers have centered on helping visionary leaders amplify their voices at scale.

Swan, founder of the bestselling Women Gone Wild series and CEO of the Unstoppable Branding Agency, has spent decades guiding entrepreneurs in transforming personal stories into powerful public platforms. Schroeder, a two-time TEDx speaker and founder of Unconventional Life, is known for designing transformational experiences that blend storytelling, visibility, and strategic positioning.

Together, they built WILDx not as a one-time stage, but as a progressive speaker journey - supporting the evolution from clarity and conviction to long-term authority and media presence.





The Voices Taking the Stage at Axium

This year's Axium lineup reflects the multidimensional nature of modern leadership, bringing together voices across wellness, business, reinvention, strategy, and cultural impact.

Among them are Cathy Goldstein, pioneer in energy-based aesthetics; Dr. Kelly McCann, integrative physician and transformational healer; Corry Matthews, fitness and hormone health expert; and Dr. Lisa Piper alongside Wendy Cohn-Osborne of CODE Health, advancing bioenergetic approaches to wellness.

Reinvention and identity evolution are represented by Hilary DeCesare of The ReLaunch, motivational speaker Jennifer Mentesana, conscious parenting advocate Holly Swenson, and Ambassador Dr. Tammy De Mirza, whose work explores intuitive intelligence and global transformation. Renee Leah Mustered brings a powerful perspective on resilience and healing through grief.

Strategic leadership and business insight come from Karen Romine, integrating decision intelligence with strategy; Tracy Letzerich, Chief People Officer at Hippo; Bianca D'Alessio, CEO of The Masters Division; Michelle Meyers of MagnetizeCX; payments strategist Sarah Nelson; and influence expert Nick Staab. Dr. Meaghan Longyear addresses emotional sovereignty and healing, while Kale Kaʻalekahi introduces regenerative leadership grounded in culture and community.

Together, the speakers illustrate a broader shift: authority today is interdisciplinary, visible, and rooted in clarity of message.

Where Voices Become Authority

Across industries, the path from expertise to influence is changing. Results alone are no longer enough. Leaders are increasingly defined by their ability to articulate insight clearly, stand behind it publicly, and translate it into cultural impact.

WILDx: Axium reflects that shift. By combining stage experience, strategic coaching, media production, and curated community, the platform offers a structured pathway for emerging voices to evolve into recognized authorities.

For attendees, the event offers access to ideas at the moment they crystallize, before they move into mainstream conversation. For speakers, it represents a threshold: the point where private conviction becomes public positioning.

WILDx: Axium takes place February 26, 2026, in Beverly Hills. Additional details and ticket information can be found at, positioning WILDx as one of the leading-edge platforms shaping how the next generation of voices rises into visibility.

