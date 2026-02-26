403
Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion, Land Confiscation In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation policies in the West Bank, especially the settlement expansion, land confiscation, and reclassification of Palestinian lands as "state property."
Speaking at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, delivered the statement during an interactive dialogue regarding the High Commissioner's report on the occupied Palestinian territories.
territories.
The Kuwaiti diplomat described the Israeli occupation's measures as null and void.
These measures constitute a form of illegal annexation and a flagrant violation of all international conventions and relevant Security Council resolutions, he stressed.
Ambassador Al-Hain further called for the enforcement of the relevant International Court of Justice rulings and insisted on the full accountability to end impunity.
He reiterated the State of Kuwait's firm and principled support to the Palestinian people and their right to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and UN resolutions. (end)
