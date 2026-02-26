Angola And Namibia Strengthen Joint Response To Polio With Synchronized Border Campaign

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUANDA, Angola, February 26, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Government of Angola launched a subnational polio vaccination campaign in the municipality of Namacunde, Cunene Province, running from 24 to 27 February 2026, across 13 municipalities of 4 provinces bordering the Republic of Namibia. The initiative is carried out in synchronization with Namibia, aiming to interrupt poliovirus circulation and protect all children at risk.

The campaign targets 230.000 children under 10 years of age, using the nOPV2 vaccine, which protects against type 2 poliovirus variants. The main strategy is door-to-door vaccination, ensuring wide coverage and reducing the risk of unvaccinated children in hard-to-reach areas.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior Angolan authorities and a Namibian delegation, reflecting the shared commitment to eliminate polio in the region. Since 2025, Angola has reported 39 confirmed cases of type 2 poliovirus. While previous campaigns have significantly reduced transmission, the virus continues to circulate. The detection of a genetically linked variant in Kavango East, Namibia, underscored the need for a coordinated, cross-border response.

Speaking at the event, WHO Representative in Angola, Dr. Indrajit Hazarika, emphasized that“as long as polio exists anywhere in the world, no country is truly safe,” calling for collective mobilization to ensure no child is left unvaccinated. He reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to support the Angolan Government in strengthening routine immunization, epidemiological surveillance, and community engagement.

The Minister of Health highlighted that the campaign reinforces Angola's unwavering commitment to polio eradication and child protection.“Each dose administered is a step towards a polio-free future. Every vaccinated child is a victory,” she said, urging families to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure adherence to the routine immunization schedule.

The campaign will cover municipalities in Cunene, Cuando, Cubango, and Namibe Provinces, strategically located along the border. A total of 1,709 health workers are involved, including vaccinators, registrars, social mobilizers, logistics personnel, health promotion staff, and data managers. The effort also engages local authorities, security forces, community leaders, churches, and international partners.

WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, the Gates Foundation, and Rotary International continue to provide essential technical and financial support to the national response. However, as authorities stressed, the campaign's success depends primarily on active community participation.

Polio is a highly contagious disease that can cause permanent paralysis. Vaccination remains the simplest, safest, and most effective means of prevention. With this synchronized campaign, Angola and Namibia are taking a decisive step to protect their children and move closer to the complete elimination of polio in the region.

