403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Beats Zimbabwe, Keeps T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hopes Alive
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Defending champions India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their Super Eights T20 World Cup match on Thursday, a result that guaranteed South Africa a place in the semi-finals.
India posted a mammoth 256-4 and then restricted Zimbabwe to 184-6 in Chennai to make their game with West Indies on Sunday a winner-takes-all decider for the last semi-final berth.ALSO READ
- South Africa thrash India to assert T20 World Cup title credentials T20 World Cup: Can India reach the semis after big defeat against SA?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment