Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flight Ticket Refund Rules Eased: 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Faster Refunds In India

Flight Ticket Refund Rules Eased: 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Faster Refunds In India


2026-02-26 02:20:12
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Airlines should not levy any additional charge for name correction for the same person when the error is reported by the passenger within 24 hours of booking


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search