First-Of-Its-Kind Live Entertainment Summit To Come To Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two of the most influential names in the global live entertainment business are joining forces and they've chosen the Middle East as their next big stage.

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and Pollstar are officially launching Live Summit Middle East, a new international gathering set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 7-8, 2026.

Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and produced by Ethara, the summit is being positioned as a strategic meeting point for the region's rapidly expanding live entertainment industry.

The summit will bring together 500 senior leaders and decision-makers - from promoters and venue operators to festival organisers, agents, tech innovators and policymakers - for two days of keynotes, panels, roundtables and curated networking.

The conversations will tackle everything from touring economics and venue expansion to emerging technologies and the business realities of scaling live events in fast-growth markets.

Beyond the conference agenda, the summit will include structured business matchmaking, mentorship programmes for emerging professionals and the launch of the Live Summit Awards, aimed at recognising excellence across the region's live entertainment ecosystem.

Why Abu Dhabi

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has steadily carved out its position as a heavyweight in the global live events space, hosting major concerts, sporting fixtures and cultural moments across its expanding portfolio of world-class venues.

As a result, the inaugural edition will take place immediately after the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ensuring that leaders from live entertainment, sport, media, hospitality and brand partnerships are already in the region.

On the ground, production will be handled by Ethara, the name behind some of the region's largest live moments, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and major concert events.



