$399,812 Pasmart Investment Builds Philadelphia's Advanced Manufacturing Talent Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A scalable apprenticeship model connecting employers to skilled workers and residents to family-sustaining careers

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Works has been awarded $399,812 through Pennsylvania's PAsmart Advanced Manufacturing initiative to support the development of WeldWorks Philly, a new Registered Apprenticeship, designed to prepare residents for high-demand welding careers in Philadelphia's advanced manufacturing sector.

This investment builds on Pennsylvania's broader commitment to expanding access to high-quality career pathways and strengthening the Commonwealth's workforce, as outlined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's PAsmart initiative. The funds will be used to develop an individual-model welding Registered Apprenticeship sponsored by DeVal Life Cycle Support, enroll at least five apprentices, and provide supportive services that help participants successfully complete the welding apprenticeship.

Strengthening the Region's Manufacturing Talent Pipeline



As advanced manufacturing employers continue to face talent shortages, WeldWorks Philly will help close critical workforce gaps by preparing apprentices with specialized welding skills and hands-on experience aligned to industry demand.

The project period runs from January 1, 2026, through June 30, 2028.

Philadelphia Works will serve as project lead and grant administrator, with DeVal Life Cycle Support serving as program sponsor and apprenticeship implementer. The model includes both related technical instruction (RTI) and on-the-job training (OJT), ensuring apprentices gain the credentials, experience, and support needed to advance into high-quality manufacturing careers with long-term economic mobility.

Voices of Support

Sam Thevanayagam, Owner & CEO of DeVal Lifecycle Support, called the investment“an intentional commitment to developing people so they can achieve their God-given potential and help shape the future of manufacturing. WeldWorks Philly will create structured career pathways that equip our Philadelphia community with critical, in-demand welding skills, industry-recognized credentials, and the opportunity to earn while they learn. We're proud to partner with Philadelphia Works to strengthen our region's advanced manufacturing talent pipeline, expand the defense industrial base, and create pathways to lasting economic opportunity through the skilled trades.”

Philadelphia Works President and CEO H. Patrick Clancy called the investment“a critical step toward closing real workforce gaps in advanced manufacturing while opening doors to family-sustaining careers for Philadelphia residents. WeldWorks Philly is about meeting employer demand with skilled local talent and building a stronger, more competitive regional economy.”

For updates on the grant, including employer engagement and apprentice recruitment, visit ApprenticeshipPHL at

###

About Philadelphia Works

Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia's economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, visit philaworks.

Attachment

Diverse Team Reviewing a Welding Project in an Advanced Manufacturing Facility

CONTACT: Dawn Thomas Philadelphia Works, Inc. 267-307-0358...