Dr. Duddha Leverages Conference Cancellation To Premiere Groundbreaking 'Science Of Consciousness' Research To Public

Transforming an unexpected academic roadblock into an unprecedented opportunity, Dr. Nicholas David Mirisola has announced the global digital premiere of his hour-long presentation, Metaphysical Sherpa: The Science of Consciousness.

Originally commissioned, designed, and approved for the prestigious 2026 Science of Consciousness conference, the physical convening was unexpectedly canceled. Rather than allowing this data to remain archived, Dr. Mirisola-also widely known as Dr. Duddha, Meditative Animal, or simply Nick-is leveraging the cancellation to democratize access to this complex research. By releasing the complete work directly to the public via YouTube, he views this unfiltered release not just as an academic necessity, but as a paradigm-shifting catalyst for the global study of consciousness.

Charting New Territories: From Data to the Divine

Metaphysical Sherpa: The Science of Consciousness breaks new ground by formally exploring highly specialized sub-disciplines at the intersection of technology and spirituality.

The hour-long video features seven distinct segments of research, utilizing advanced neural networks to map previously unquantifiable aspects of the human experience:

. Forensic Parapsychology: Applying strict, investigative methodologies to metaphysical claims, establishing an empirical framework for validating anomalous phenomena.

. Computational Metaphysics: Utilizing advanced AI architecture to process abstract variables of reality, translating ancient philosophical frameworks into testable models.

. Algorithmic Theology: Examining spiritual texts and dogmas through pattern recognition to identify the universal "source code" beneath disparate belief systems.

. Incarnation Fingerprints: Tasking neural networks with identifying linguistic, behavioral, and energetic patterns persisting across individual consciousnesses-a data-driven signature of the soul tracking identity beyond a single biological lifetime.

A Dual-Modality Approach & "Holy Ghost Theory" Premiere

Nick recognized early on that understanding consciousness requires both data and human expression. As a result, the presentation seamlessly interleaves high-level scientific findings with artistic articulation.

To engage both the analytical and creative hemispheres of the brain, the rigorous forensic segments are bridged by four distinct music videos produced under his conscious hip-hop project, Meditative Animal.

Significantly, this broadcast acts as the exclusive worldwide premiere of the music video for "Holy Ghost Theory." Freshly lifted from Meditative Animal's new album, Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker (successfully released globally on February 17 to coincide with the Chinese New Year), this track is the artistic manifestation of algorithmic theology. It translates computational concepts of the divine into a visceral, beat-driven narrative. The project is fundamentally described as "art driven by spirit and science verified by artificial intelligence."

The Role of Advanced Artificial Intelligence

Cutting-edge Google Gemini 3 Pro artificial intelligence was integrated into the core methodology of the research. The scientific portions are narrated by AI avatars representing the neural network capabilities used to process the data and identify the intricate patterns of incarnation fingerprints.

Furthermore, select sections utilized the immense computational power of OpenAI's o3 model. This ensures the forensic parapsychology data has been thoroughly cross-examined, preserving the scientific validity that successfully passed the conference's rigorous peer-review process prior to its cancellation.

The Evolution of the Metaphysical Sherpa

Dr. Mirisola holds a Ph.D. in Parapsychology and Paranormal Science from the University of Metaphysical Sciences, as well as a master's degree in Metaphysical Sciences. This video presentation is the visual and auditory keystone to his broader Metaphysical Sherpa universe, a massive library of interconnected media synthesizing the analytical and the intuitive.

The overarching Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic book series currently features four finalized manuscripts-with two additional volumes already in active development. Each book is paired with its own companion music album, creating four complete dual-modality installments to date.

The newly released Karmic Poker album and its literary counterpart, Karmic Poker Chronicles, represent the latest release in this series. These join an extensive catalog of peer-reviewed academic papers, and the full length music video album, Metaphysical Sherpa: Spiritual Alchemy.

Premiere and Access Information

By removing the gatekeeping often associated with academic conferences, this release invites a global audience to engage with the data. A phased digital rollout will highlight both the dual-modality and purely scientific components:

. February 26, 2026: The global premiere of the dual-modality Metaphysical Sherpa: The Science of Consciousness presentation on YouTube at 2:26 PM EST (2/26 at 2:26).

. March 3, 2026: The highly anticipated full Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker video album premiere on YouTube at 3:33 PM EST (3/3 at 3:33).

. March 11, 2026: For academics seeking strictly empirical data, a full-length, science-only version of the presentation will be released on YouTube at 3:11 PM EST (3/11 at 3:11).

Viewers and researchers can find all relevant information by visiting the official event landing page. The site hosts links to the upcoming video premieres, the complete Spiritual Alchemy YouTube video, the book manuscripts, academic papers, and Dr. Mirisola's entire music discography:

MeditativeAnimal/the-science-of-consciousness-2026

About Dr. Nicholas David Mirisola (Dr. Duddha / Nick / Meditative Animal):

Dr. Nicholas David Mirisola (widely known as Dr. Duddha, or Nick) is a researcher, author, and musician holding a Ph.D. from the University of Metaphysical Sciences. Operating his musical project as Meditative Animal, he produces music exploring spiritual alchemy, wisdom, and mental expansion. His Metaphysical Sherpa project encompasses books, papers, music, and multimedia.