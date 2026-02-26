ALM Kia Perry Expands Support For Families With Family‐Focused Vehicle Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- ALM Kia of Perry is deepening its commitment to families across Perry and the greater Houston County area by expanding its vehicle lineup of over 3,500 vehicles, enhancing its service experience, and strengthening its community partnerships. As one of Middle Georgia's most trusted automotive destinations, the dealership is focused on making safe, reliable, and affordable transportation more accessible to the families who call Perry home.

Located at 103 Iffie Rd. Perry, GA 31069, ALM Kia of Perry (ALMKiaPerry) has quickly become a cornerstone for residents seeking dependable vehicles backed by transparent pricing and a customer‐first approach. With Perry's rapid growth and the increasing need for family‐friendly transportation options, the dealership is investing in programs and services designed to support households at every stage of life.

“Kia has earned a reputation for building vehicles that put families first-whether that means advanced safety features, spacious interiors, or long‐term value,” said the General Manager of ALM Kia of Perry.“Our goal is to bring those strengths directly to the Perry community and make the entire ownership experience easier, more affordable, and more supportive.”

A Family‐Focused Vehicle Lineup

ALM Kia of Perry offers the full range of Kia's award‐winning models, many of which have become top choices for families nationwide. The Kia Telluride, Sorento, Sportage, and Carnival continue to stand out for their safety ratings, technology, and versatility. With options that include three‐row seating, hybrid powertrains, and advanced driver‐assistance systems, the dealership provides solutions for families of all sizes and budgets.

The dealership also maintains one of the region's strongest inventories of certified pre‐owned vehicles. Each pre‐owned model undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure long‐term reliability, giving families more affordable options without sacrificing quality or peace of mind.

For growing families, first‐time buyers, and commuters alike, ALM Kia of Perry's diverse inventory ensures that customers can find a vehicle that fits their lifestyle, financial needs, and long‐term goals.

Making Vehicle Ownership More Accessible

Recognizing that many households face financial pressures, ALM Kia of Perry has expanded its financing programs to support buyers at every credit level. The dealership offers:

Competitive financing rates through trusted lending partners

Options for buyers with limited or rebuilding credit

Online pre‐approval tools to simplify the process

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees or surprise add‐ons

Service financing where you can pay over time

Families can also take advantage of instant trade‐in evaluations to maximize the value of their current vehicles. By offering flexible financing and clear, upfront pricing, ALM Kia of Perry aims to remove barriers that often make vehicle ownership feel out of reach.

“Our team understands that buying a vehicle is a major decision for any family,” the spokesperson added.“We're committed to providing honest guidance, flexible options, and a stress‐free experience from start to finish.”

Service and Support Built Around Busy Schedules

ALM Kia of Perry operates a full‐service maintenance center staffed by factory‐trained technicians who specialize in Kia vehicles. With extended hours, online scheduling, and express service options, the dealership helps families keep their vehicles running safely without disrupting their daily routines.

The service center offers everything from routine maintenance-such as oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections-to more advanced diagnostics and repairs. Genuine Kia parts ensure long‐term performance and reliability, giving families confidence that their vehicles are in expert hands.

For parents juggling school drop‐offs, work schedules, and extracurricular activities, the dealership's streamlined service experience is designed to minimize downtime and maximize convenience.

A Growing Commitment to the Perry Community

Beyond sales and service, ALM Kia of Perry is committed to being an active, positive force in the Perry community. The dealership supports local schools, youth programs, and charitable initiatives, and plans to expand its community involvement throughout 2024 and 2025.

As Perry continues to grow, ALM Kia of Perry aims to grow with it-supporting local families not only through reliable transportation but also through meaningful engagement and investment in the community's future.

“Perry is a close‐knit, fast‐growing community, and we're honored to be part of that growth,” the General Manager said.“Our mission is to be more than a dealership. We want to be a long‐term partner to the families who make this city such a special place.”

About ALM Kia of Perry

ALM Kia of Perry is part of the ALM family of dealerships, one of the Southeast's most trusted automotive groups. Known for its large inventory of over 8,000 vehicles, transparent pricing, aa 5-day exchange policy on pre-owned vehicles and customer‐focused service, ALM Kia of Perry continues to set the standard for automotive care in Middle Georgia. With a commitment to affordability, reliability, and community support, the dealership remains dedicated to helping for Service: Call service Phone Number866-796-9578. Our address is 103 Iffie Rd. Perry, GA 31069