Truecaller Partners With Anymind Group To Expand Direct Sales Footprint Across MENA And Southeast Asia

Singapore, Feb 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced a strategic direct sales reseller partnership with AnyMind Group, a Business-Process-as-a-Service company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the growth of Truecaller's direct advertising business across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia (SEA) regions.

Under this partnership, AnyMind Group will serve as the exclusive intermediary for Truecaller's advertising inventory across Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. The scope of the partnership is focused specifically on enabling brands and agencies to leverage Truecaller's premium ad formats to reach highly engaged, high-intent users through relevant, data-driven advertising solutions.

With a strong on-ground presence and established relationships with leading advertisers and agencies across MENA and SEA markets, AnyMind Group brings deep regional expertise that will support the scaling of Truecaller's advertising footprint locally. The partnership is designed to empower brands with impactful placements on Truecaller's trusted communications platform, helping drive meaningful engagement with users in these fast-growing digital economies.

Truecaller continues to see strong user adoption across MENA and Southeast Asia, presenting advertisers with significant opportunities to connect with audiences in trusted, brand-safe environments. By combining Truecaller's global scale, proprietary data capabilities, and premium ad formats with AnyMind Group's local market leadership and execution strength, the partnership aims to unlock the full monetization potential of Truecaller's ad inventory in these regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Hemant Arora, Vice President & Global Head Truecaller Ads Business, said,“As Truecaller continues to expand its global advertising business, partnerships with strong regional players like AnyMind Group are critical to delivering localized expertise and measurable outcomes for advertisers. MENA and Southeast Asia represent high-growth markets with evolving digital maturity, and through this collaboration, we aim to bring brands closer to consumers via trusted and contextual communication experiences on our platform.”

Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets; Co-MD, India and MENA from AnyMind Group added,“We are excited to partner with Truecaller to open its inventory to brands across MENA and Southeast Asia. With Truecaller's scale and trusted user ecosystem, combined with our market depth and networks, we see strong potential to drive more relevant, high-impact advertising outcomes for advertisers looking to deepen engagement in these dynamic markets.”

This collaboration marks an important milestone in Truecaller's broader international expansion strategy, focused on building strong local partnerships to deliver measurable value to advertisers while driving sustainable revenue growth across emerging markets.

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group [TSE:5027] is a Business-Process-as-a-Service company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation. The company provides end-to- end offerings to brands and businesses, publishers and influencers for digital commerce, marketing, logistics, customer engagement, data and AI utilization, publisher monetization and creator monetization. AnyMind Group has over 2,000 staff across 24 offices in 15 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

As of September 2025, the company serves over 1,000 enterprises for marketing, 190+enterprises for e-commerce, 1,800+ publishers and 2,100+ creators. More information is available on the company's investor disclosure site.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

