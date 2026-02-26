MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) U.S. Polo Assn. Returns as Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor of the 2026 Dubai Polo Gold Cup for Third Consecutive Year

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and DUBAI, UAE, Feb 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly served as the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor of the 2026 Dubai Polo Gold Cup, held January 28 through February 14 at the renowned Al Habtoor Polo Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Wolves by Thera with their trophy on stage at the Dubai Polo Gold Cup 2026 at the Al Habtoor Polo Club (Photo Credit: Margarita Crotto)

Now marking its third consecutive year supporting the prestigious tournament, U.S. Polo Assn. provided custom performance jerseys to participating teams, apparel for event staff, and exclusive player prizes for the finalists. Spectators joined in the excitement during the traditional divot stomp with a special U.S. Polo Assn. cap giveaway, adding a spirited fan moment to the two-week competition in the UAE.

The 2026 Dubai Polo Gold Cup Final delivered an electrifying showdown of world-renowned players as the Dubai Wolves by Thera defeated the reigning champion, UAE Polo Team, 11-8 to claim the coveted trophy. The Teams were Habtoor Al Habtoor, Cesar Crespo, Félix Esain, and Santiago Laborde on the Dubai Wolves by Thera Team; and Her Highness Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Salvador Jauretche, Lucas Monteverde Jr., and Rosendo Torreguitar on the UAE Polo Team. Félix Esain from the Dubai Wolves by Thera was named Most Valuable Player for his standout performance while Only Caravina, also ridden by Esain, earned Best Playing Pony, highlighting the exceptional athletic caliber that defines this tournament.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s continued partnership with the Dubai Polo Gold Cup as the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor reflects who we are as a global sports brand," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand globally. "Supporting the UAE's premier high-goal tournament allows our brand to engage directly with the robust polo community in one of our most important growth markets while reinforcing the credibility and authenticity that defines U.S. Polo Assn."

As one of the leading destinations for the sport of polo in the Middle East, Dubai is a strategic market for U.S. Polo Assn., which continues to expand its retail footprint across the UAE. With a strong and growing presence in the region and additional store openings planned in the coming years, the brand's alignment with the Dubai Polo Gold Cup underscores its genuine ties to the sport and strengthens consumer engagement in a key global market.

Founded in 2009 by Mohammed Al Habtoor under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup has grown into the UAE's premier high-goal polo tournament and a cornerstone of the region's international sport calendar. Hosted annually at Al Habtoor Polo Club, the event attracts elite players, distinguished guests, and global sports enthusiasts to one of the region's most iconic equestrian venues.

The Dubai Polo Gold Cup once again blended world-class competition with Dubai's signature hospitality, offering guests an immersive sporting and lifestyle experience that reflects the elegance and energy of the UAE.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and located in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo or Global Polo on YouTube.

