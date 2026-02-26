Education Ministry Holds Ramadan Events For Private Schools

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is rolling out a comprehensive Ramadan activities plan for 2026 across private schools and kindergartens, according to Dr Rania Mohamed, director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and acting director of the Licensing Department.

She said the plan is designed to strengthen students' religious, moral and social values, while also developing their academic and practical skills within an educational environment that promotes learning and community engagement. The initiative is built on progressive strategic pillars that take into account differences in age groups and learning abilities.

The programme features a range of educational and religious activities, including community initiatives, Qur'an and Seerah competitions, media programmes and specialised training workshops. It aims to deliver an integrated and balanced educational experience that reinforces Islamic identity while enhancing students' personal and social skills.

The plan also seeks to instil responsibility, commitment and positive behaviour in students' daily lives. Dr Mohamed noted that the initiative aligns with the ministry's vision of strengthening national and religious identity among young people, encouraging initiative and community participation, and promoting co-operation and generosity. Activities have been tailored to suit all educational levels, from kindergarten to secondary school, and to provide interactive opportunities for both students and parents to engage actively in Ramadan programmes.

Meanwhile, the ministry has co-ordinated with private school administrations to prepare Ramadan food baskets for distribution to families in need, in co-operation with Qatar Charity. The initiative is intended to promote social solidarity, encourage a culture of giving and community involvement among students, and demonstrate practical social responsibility during the

holy month.