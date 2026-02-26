British Ambassador To Jordan Announces New Facilitations: E-Visa System For Jordanians

MENAFN - Amman Net) British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, has announced significant updates to the UK visa application process, noting that this information is essential for anyone applying for a visa from now on. The Ambassador explained that while the application process remains online as before, a new step has been added: applicants must create a UKVI account at gov/evisa once they receive their application reference number.

The Ambassador further clarified that upon visa approval, travelers will need to log in to obtain a "Share Code". This is a mandatory step that must be completed every time an individual plans to travel to the United Kingdom. He emphasized that this new system is designed to be more secure for both travelers and the British authorities.

Regarding the new facilitations, the Ambassador stated that there is no longer a need for a traditional visa sticker in the passport. Consequently, Jordanian citizens will no longer have to leave their passports at the Visa Application Centre, making the planning of future trips much easier and more convenient.

