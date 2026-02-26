Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Service Sector Adds Jobs As Industry Employment Dips

Swiss Service Sector Adds Jobs As Industry Employment Dips


2026-02-26 02:07:05
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Employment in Switzerland continued to rise slightly in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was once again driven by the services sector, while industry jobs continue to decline. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss service sector adds jobs as industry employment dips This content was published on February 26, 2026 - 10:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Dienstleistungen bauen weiter Stellen auf und Industrie weiter ab Original Read more: Dienstleistungen bauen weiter Stellen auf und Industrie weit

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The employment outlook is positive overall, according to the employment barometer published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

+ Why the Swiss jobless rate is climbing higher than European average

Overall, the number of people in employment grew by 0.2% year-on-year to 5.544 million, said the barometer. Compared to the previous quarter, there was a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.2%.

In the service sector, 9,700 new jobs were created between October and December, an increase of 0.2% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, 1,100 jobs were lost in industry and construction, a fall of 0.1%. This continued the trend of the previous quarter.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland? Economic outlook 2026

Fewer vacancies

The decline in the number of job vacancies continued. Companies reported 86,000 job vacancies in the fourth quarter, which is 4.3% fewer than a year ago. However, the difficulties in recruiting skilled labour have changed little recently, writes the FSO.

Meanwhile, short-term employment prospects have developed positively according to the FSO. The proportion of companies planning to increase staff rose slightly compared to the previous quarter to 10.1%, while those considering a reduction fell slightly to 5.2 %.

The indicator for employment prospects thus rose slightly to 1.03.

More More Demographic shifts cause Swiss labour market crunch

This content was published on Feb 6, 2023 Switzerland's ageing population and changing lifestyles are profoundly transforming the labour market.

Read more: Demographic shifts cause Swiss labour market c

MENAFN26022026000210011054ID1110795326



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search