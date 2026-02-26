403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Immunic, Inc. Reports Year-End 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|
Issuer: Immunic AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Immunic, Inc. Reports Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
26.02.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Immunic, Inc. Reports Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Top-Line Data from Phase 3 ENSURE Trials of Vidofludimus Calcium in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Expected by Year-End 2026 – – Raised Proceeds of $200 Million in a Private Placement, with Potential for up to an Additional $200 Million – – Net Proceeds Expected to Fund Completion of Phase 3 ENSURE Trials in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, Initiation of Phase 3 Trial in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and Begin of Transition into a Commercial Organization – NEW YORK, February 26, 2026 – Immunic , Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update. “The phase 3 ENSURE-1 and ENSURE-2 trials of our lead asset, orally available nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) continue to progress, with top-line data expected to be available by the end of 2026,” stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunic.“As we continue to advance our multiple sclerosis (MS) program with vidofludimus calcium, we were extremely pleased to have recently announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed private placement of up to $400 million in gross proceeds, with $200 million in upfront gross proceeds. This financing is truly a pivotal milestone for Immunic and positions us to confidently transition into a fully integrated commercial-stage company. The transaction was led by our existing investor BVF Partners L.P. with participation from a group of highly regarded new and other existing investors. This level of commitment reflects growing confidence in our program and reinforces our belief in vidofludimus calcium's potential to address the underlying drivers of MS progression.” “The proceeds from the initial closing are expected to fund our operations through the ENSURE top-line data and our planned RMS New Drug Application (NDA) submission in the United States in mid-2027, with a targeted potential regulatory approval date in 2028,” continued Dr. Vitt.“They also support preparations for the potential launch of vidofludimus calcium in RMS, including expansion of our medical and commercial infrastructure. Additionally, based on the totality of the phase 2 CALLIPER trial data in progressive MS, which showed not only substantial and medically relevant reductions for vidofludimus calcium in delaying 24-week confirmed disability progression but also statistically significant 24-week confirmed disability improvement, while confirming the drug's favorable safety and tolerability profile already observed in previous clinical trials, we plan to initiate a confirmatory phase 3 program in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) later this year as well.” Jason Tardio, President and Chief Operating Officer of Immunic, added,“This is an exciting moment for Immunic and for individuals living with MS, as we believe that vidofludimus calcium could represent a potentially transformative approach to disease modification. Current oral therapies for RMS mainly control inflammation and relapses, often have complex safety and tolerability issues and do not adequately address the neurodegenerative processes driving disability progression and long-term disability. In contrast, vidofludimus calcium is uniquely designed to provide direct neuroprotective effects by enhancing neuronal survival and function through Nurr1 activation, while reducing new inflammatory damage via selective DHODH inhibition. This first-in-class mechanism has the potential to address the two key biological drivers of disability progression-relapse-associated worsening (RAW) and progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA)-potentially offering advantages over currently available therapies that primarily focus on inflammatory relapses. As such, we believe vidofludimus calcium may achieve a best-in-class benefit-risk profile and, therefore, could represent a large commercial opportunity in the global MS market, which is projected to reach over $30 billion by the early 2030s.” Fourth Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Highlights
About Immunic, Inc. Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, for which top-line data is expected to be available by the end of 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and Graft-versus-Host-Disease. IMU-381 comprises next-generation molecules in preclinical testing for neurologic, gastrointestinal and other autoimmune diseases leveraging the company's Nurr1 platform. For further information, please visit: . Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic's development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for Immunic's development programs to safely and effectively target diseases; preclinical and clinical data for Immunic's development programs; the feasibility of advancing vidofludimus calcium to a confirmatory phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis; the timing of current and future clinical trials, anticipated clinical milestones and regulatory approvals; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, and the ability to raise sufficient capital to continue as a going concern, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned“Risk Factors,” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at or imux/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.
Contact Information
Immunic, Inc.
Jessica Breu
Vice President Investor Relations and Communications
+49 89 2080 477 09
... US IR Contact
Rx Communications Group
Paula Schwartz
+1 917 633 7790
... US Media Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Caitlin Kasunich
+1 212 896 1241
... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment