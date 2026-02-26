Engineering Exports Jump 10.4% Yoy In Jan Cross USD 100 Bn In FY26: EEPC India

MENAFN - KNN India)India's engineering goods exports rose 10.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 10.40 billion in January 2026, driven by strong growth in copper, iron & steel, and motor vehicles.

Cumulatively, exports grew 4.52 per cent to USD 101.13 billion during April–January FY26, crossing the USD 100 billion mark for the first time in the current fiscal.

However, shipments to the US-India's largest market-declined 6.8 per cent to USD 1.51 billion in January 2026, compared to USD 1.62 billion a year earlier. In contrast, exports to China surged 26.7 per cent to USD 304.85 million.

Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said, "Favourable base was one of the major reasons behind the double-digit growth in January this year. Notably, Indian engineering exports also bounced back in most of the regions. This is very positive news, especially at a time when global trade is going through realignments pushed by changing geopolitics."

Market Trends

"The recent schemes announced by the government, especially the Market Access Scheme, are estimated to be a big enabler of Indian exports. This is crucial at a time when more Indian exporters are eager to participate in global exhibitions and exhibit their products to global markets," Chadha noted.

EEPC India has urged the government to reconsider its decision to halve RoDTEP benefits, citing persistent external challenges and uncertainties affecting exporters.

Among the top 25 markets, exports to 19 countries recorded positive growth in January. Shipments to the UAE rose 42.4 per cent to USD 871.48 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia increased 33.3 per cent to USD 518.58 million. Germany, the UK and Singapore also saw strong gains.

Despite the US decline, it remained the top destination. Exports to Mexico, France, Bangladesh, Turkey and Thailand also fell during the month.

Engineering goods accounted for 28.5 per cent of India's total merchandise exports in January and 27 per cent cumulatively during April–January FY26.

Sector Performance

Copper exports jumped 52 per cent to USD 346.9 million, iron & steel rose 22 per cent to USD 912 million, and motor vehicle exports increased 28 per cent to USD 876.9 million.

Overall, 28 of 34 engineering panels recorded positive growth, while six-including nickel products, aircraft and spacecraft parts, hand tools, and mica products-declined.

Regional Trends

North America and the European Union remained the leading regions for engineering exports in January. Growth was recorded across most regions except North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the CIS.

On a cumulative basis, exports rose in all regions except West Asia–North Africa (WANA), Other Europe and the CIS.

