MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire, part of the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at InvestorBrandNetwork, titled“AI-Service Robotics Transition Toward Revenue-Driven Deployment Accelerates Industry Evolution.” The editorial examines the accelerating shift of AI-enabled service robotics from prototype development to revenue-generating deployment amid labor shortages, rising operating costs and advances in computer vision and automation. It highlights Nightfood, operating as TechForce Robotics, as an example of this transition, citing recent steps to secure full ownership of its BIM-E robotics platform intellectual property, align engineering incentives with revenue performance and advance manufacturing following validation at CES 2026.

Nightfood Holdings is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

