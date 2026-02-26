Miningnewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Reports Increased High-Grade Throughput At Merritt Mill From Blue Lagoon Partnership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nicola Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) reported a material increase in throughput of high-grade gold and silver mill feed sourced from its partnership with Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE: BLLG) at the Dome Mountain Gold Project. The company has transitioned its fully permitted Merritt Mill to a flotation-only recovery circuit to better process sulphide-hosted mineralization, enhance metallurgical recoveries and improve concentrate grades, with high-grade gold-silver flotation concentrate sold to Ocean Partners UK Limited. Nicola also announced continued underground development at Dome Mountain, equipment procurement for planned bulk sample extraction at its Dominion Gold Project beginning July 2026 and reiterated its objective to pursue a planned first-quarter 2026 NASDAQ uplisting.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

About MiningNewsWire

