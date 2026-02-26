IMF Sees Turnaround In Syria's Economy, Foresees Promising Growth

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that Syria's economy continues to show signs of noticeable turnaround, driven by accelerating economic activity due to improving consumer and investor confidence and the removal of international sanctions.

IMF stated in a press release on Wednesday that progress toward national reconciliation, the continuing return of refugees, increased electricity provision, and rainfall, along with the launch of large investment projects, bode well for promising growth prospects in 2026 and beyond.

It added that the central government budget recorded a small surplus in 2025 thanks to prudent spending and the cessation of central bank financing, while the 2026 budget aims to increase spending on health care and education, raise wages, and rehabilitate infrastructure, with a focus on strengthening social safety nets.

The Fund also highlighted the Central Bank of Syria's success in reducing inflation and improving the exchange rate, confirming its continued support for efforts to rehabilitate the economy and enhance the performance of key economic institutions.

