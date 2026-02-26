Oman Foreign Minister, IAEA Director General Discuss Developments In Iranian Nuclear File

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Omani Foreign Minister Badr Hamad Al Busaidi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi discussed in Geneva the latest developments in the Iranian nuclear file.

Oman News Agency reported that both sides exchanged views on technical matters related to the Iranian nuclear file and the ongoing talks between Iran and the US during the meeting, which is coinciding with the start of the new round of indirect negotiations between them.

The Omani Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the technical and oversight role undertaken by the IAEA in support of efforts aimed at achieving the desired progress in these talks