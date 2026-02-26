Omani Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Developments In US-Iran Negotiations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed Thursday the latest developments in the US-Iranian negotiations ahead of a new round of talks between the two sides.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the Iranian side's perspectives and proposals, alongside the responses and queries put forth by the US negotiating team regarding addressing the fundamental components of Iran's nuclear program and the requisite guarantees necessary to realize the desired agreement on this pivotal file.

Al Busaidi emphasized to Witkoff the continued efforts to prevent any escalation, given the negotiators' openness to new ideas and solutions and to create a supportive environment for progress and the realization of a just agreement, underpinned by guarantees capable of enduring.