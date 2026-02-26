Katara's Diverse Ramadan Events Continue Amidst Remarkable Turnout

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Mahaseel Festival's activities continued in the southern part of Katara Cultural Village amidst a vibrant Ramadan atmosphere and a remarkable turnout of visitors, offering a comprehensive experience that blends heritage and family-friendly elements by showcasing a diverse range of participating shops and farms displaying local products, including fresh vegetables, dates, honey, and their derivatives that reflect the richness and quality of national production.

The festival is witnessing a particularly strong family presence, with the children's play area and workshops proving popular as interactive and educational activities are available combining entertainment with skill development, making them an attractive destination for children and a favorite spot for families.

As part of the diverse Ramadan activities, the traditional games tournament (Carrom and Dama) will take place from February 28 to March 2, aiming to revive these heritage games and strengthen their presence in the community's collective memory through a competitive atmosphere that reflects the spirit of popular traditions.

The 2026 Ramadan Chess Championship, organized in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation, continues and will conclude on March 1. The tournament has witnessed remarkable participation and a high level of competition, reflecting the game's popularity and its intellectual and athletic value.

In a related event, Katara is organizing the Ramadan Beach Soccer Championship from February 27 to March 9, adding a vibrant sporting dimension to the diverse Ramadan activities.

Meanwhile, the Katara Holy Quran Memorization Competition for boys and girls continues. It is held after Asr prayer at the Katara Grand Mosque and the Katara Golden Mosque. This underscores Katara's commitment to supporting religious activities and instilling spiritual values ​​during the holy month.

A series of lectures and religious lessons are being held at the Katara Grand Mosque after Taraweeh prayers. These lectures cover a range of topics, including intellectual, faith-based, and educational aspects, and are presented by a distinguished group of sheikhs and preachers, enriching the Ramadan cultural landscape and enhancing knowledge.

Katara is also hosting a Diwani calligraphy workshop led by calligrapher Nasser Al Hamawi from March 1 to 3, 2026 at the Katara art studios in building 19, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The three-day workshop is open to participants aged 15 and above, offering them the opportunity to explore the aesthetics and artistic styles of Diwani calligraphy in an experience that combines creative skill with aesthetic appreciation. Registration is available through Katara's official website