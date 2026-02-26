Wesco Named To Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies List

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, Pa., February 26, 2026 /3BL/ - Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced that it has once again been named to Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list. Wesco has been named to this prestigious list of international companies since 2022 and was ranked #2 (up from #3 in 2025), in its industry category of“Wholesalers: Diversified” this year.

The annual list, compiled by Fortune in partnership with Korn Ferry, is based on a rigorous survey of executives, directors and financial analysts who evaluate companies within their industries on criteria such as corporate culture, quality of management, innovation, financial soundness and social responsibility.

“Wesco's continued recognition on Fortune's prestigious World's Most Admired Companies list reflects the unwavering dedication and exceptional performance of our global team,” said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel.“It is an honor to stand alongside such esteemed companies, and this achievement strengthens our commitment to accelerating innovation, delivering superior value, and leading with excellence in everything we do.”

The complete list of World's Most Admired Companies of 2026 is available through Fortune.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

...