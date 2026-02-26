Are Young Adults Still Smoking? A CVS Health Survey Unveils Striking Insights

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company News

By Dr. David Fairchild, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, Retail Health, CVS Health®

Key points



The work to end tobacco and nicotine use in the U.S. is as important as ever - according to findings from a CVS Health® survey.

One third of U.S. young adults use nicotine products, and half don't know how to access cessation programs. As electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) continue to gain popularity, there is a critical need to raise awareness about their health concerns.

The conversation on the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use has evolved dramatically over the past several decades. Indeed, annual cigarette sales have declined by 70% in the U.S. since the 1980s. While smoking is no longer glamorized and not nearly as common as it was in the 1950s and 60s, it remains the number one cause of preventable death.

In the meantime, smoking e-cigarettes, also known as vaping, has become popular. Despite not containing tobacco, e-cigarettes still have potentially harmful health effects. Unit sales of e-cigarettes, which are often marketed toward youth, increased by nearly 47% from January 2020-December 2022.

To investigate use of these nicotine-containing products among U.S. young adults, CVS Health surveyed over 500 people ages 18 to 28.* Here is what the survey found:

Nicotine product use among young adults



1 in 3 young adults report currently using nicotine products

77% of young adults using nicotine products are using e-cigarettes

49% of young adults using nicotine products smoke cigarettes 76% of young adults using nicotine products have tried to quit; 36% have tried multiple times

While there has been considerable debate about whether e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, several studies have found e-cigarettes have the potential to cause significant health issues - particularly among younger individuals.



Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development.

Other e-cigarette chemicals are toxic to cells and can cause lung and heart disease. Repeated e-cigarette usage has also been shown to result in accumulation of metals that are toxic to the brain. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not identified any e-cigarette product to be safe and effective in helping people quit using tobacco.

Despite these health concerns, 90% of those surveyed reported that they believe using nicotine-only products, such as e-cigarettes, is completely safe.

When it comes to quitting, two out of three young adults reported that the biggest challenge teens who use nicotine products face when trying to quit is stress, anxiety or mental health struggles. Nicotine cessation programs, particularly those combining counseling with medication, have been shown to double an individual's chance of quitting. However, cessation programs only work if people know about them, and half of young adults surveyed reported not knowing about smoking cessation programs.

Survey findings show an imperative to continue raising awareness about the dangers of smoking cigarettes, the health risks of e-cigarettes, and the availability of cessation programs and products among younger populations.



In 2014, CVS Health removed tobacco products from its stores. A year later, 100 million fewer packs were sold nationwide.

MinuteClinic®, part of the CVS Health family of companies, offers a personalized, in-person and virtual cessation program to help people quit nicotine, including the use of e-cigarettes.

Consumers can also find nicotine cessation products at CVS Pharmacy®, and pharmacists can provide education to consumers seeking to leave nicotine behind. Tobacco use screenings are included on the list of no-cost preventive services available to many Aetna® members.

While cigarette smoking has declined in the U.S., education and awareness remain critical for putting a stop to nicotine use. Resources are available at CVSHealth/tobacco.