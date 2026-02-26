Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success In The Making: Andreas Faber

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- 3BL) Being proud of what you do and how you impact the world through your work is a powerful feeling. Just ask Andreas Faber, Product Manager with Saint-Gobain North America. Ever since watching a rocket take off in Cape Canaveral as a kid, he has been passionate about aerospace, and today has a career directly involved in this important industry!

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 160 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

About Success in the Making

Anyone can be a manufacturer! Whether you are just starting out or transitioning your career path, the manufacturing industry presents opportunities for success. Saint-Gobain North America's Success in the Making series features the stories of team members who built their careers in manufacturing and thrived!

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

