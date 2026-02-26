Egyptian President Discusses Regional Developments With Sudanese Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met on Thursday with Sudanese Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, who is currently visiting Cairo, to discuss the latest developments in Sudan as well as regional issues.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries on all matters of mutual interest.

President el-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's firm position in support of Sudan's stability and territorial integrity, highlighting Cairo's efforts at both the regional and international levels to end the war and alleviate humanitarian suffering facing Sudanese people.

He also welcomed convening of the Higher Coordination Committee on Water Issues, co-chaired by the prime ministers of both countries, describing it as an important framework for aligning positions and safeguarding the interests and rights of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Prime Minister Idris expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and the support Egypt continues to provide to Sudan across various sectors.