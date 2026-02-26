Qatar Face India In 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar will host India on Friday at Lusail Hall in their opener of the second window of Group D in the Asian qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

The Qataris have three points from their opening two matches, having beaten Lebanon 86-83 away before losing narrowly 75-74 to the same opponents at home.

They sit second in Group D behind Saudi Arabia, who lead with four points.

Lebanon are third on three points, while India are fourth with two.

Qatar will look to build on their recent win over Lebanon, while India are aiming to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Sixteen teams from Asia and Oceania are competing in four groups. The top three from each group advance to a second round, where teams will be split into two new groups. Three teams from each of those groups will qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup, along with the best fourth-placed side.

The qualifiers are being played across six windows from November 2025 to March 2027.