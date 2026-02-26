Afghanistan Must Not Be Abandoned Now, Says UNDP Head

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Afghanistan says the country continues to face serious economic and humanitarian challenges; however, some positive developments are also visible and with sustained international support Afghanistan can move towards stability and growth.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pajhwok, UNDP chief Stephen Rodrigues said that, according to data from the World Food Programme, around 17.4 million Afghans still require food assistance.

Based on UNDP assessments, nearly 75 per cent of the population is living in survival conditions.

He added that over the past two and a half years, more than five million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan. Meanwhile, droughts, floods and climate change have further exacerbated people's economic hardships.

“Afghanistan is at a very sensitive juncture; major humanitarian and economic challenges remain, but there are also some positive signs,” he said.

Economic situation and positive developments

The UNDP representative stated that, for the first time in the past forty years, peace and relative stability have been established in Afghanistan, creating an important opportunity for economic growth.

According to him, the World Bank has estimated that Afghanistan's economy grew by more than four per cent last year and public confidence in the banking sector has also increased.

He added that the private sector is developing and the authorities have stepped up efforts to collect revenue and implement infrastructure projects.

UNDP priorities

Rodrigues said the organisation's primary objective is to help Afghans transition from dependence on humanitarian aid to self-reliance.

He noted that UNDP focuses on three key areas:



Creating employment and livelihood opportunities

Expanding access to basic services Mitigating the impacts of climate change

He added that significant investment has been made in water management, the construction of check dams and larger dams and flood prevention projects.

Efforts to reduce unemployment and poverty

The UN representative said that reducing unemployment and poverty is not the responsibility of UNDP alone and requires government action and international investment.

He noted that currently only around 40 per cent of Afghans have access to electricity, and implementing infrastructure projects is crucial for economic growth.

According to him, UNDP has implemented practical programmes in the agriculture and trade sectors.

He added that around 70 per cent of Afghans meet their needs through agriculture, and supporting farmers is essential to reducing poverty.

Impact of UNDP projects

The UNDP chief said that following the ban on poppy cultivation, more than 70,000 farmers have been assisted to grow alternative crops.

He added that in recent years UNDP has supported over 80,000 businesses, resulting in the creation of approximately 430,000 jobs.

According to him, in the health sector, more than 2.5 million Afghans received treatment support last year, and solar power has been provided to over 200 health centres.

Women's economic role

Rodrigues said that restrictions on women are causing significant harm to Afghanistan's economy.

According to him, the World Bank estimates that these restrictions result in annual losses of around 1.37 billion US dollars. UNDP assessments suggest that over the past two years the losses have reached nearly 1.92 billion US dollars.

He added that UNDP has supported approximately 78,000 women-led businesses.

Impact of restrictions on women's work

The UN representative said that restrictions on women's employment have negatively affected the activities of the United Nations and international organisations.

He added that certain health and education services can only be delivered by women, and the absence of female staff has led to a reduction in services.

Role of the international community

Rodrigues emphasised that the international community plays a vital role in Afghanistan's stability.

“It is not the time to turn away from Afghanistan; rather, this is the time to invest in the country's long-term development,” he said.

According to him, around 400,000 young people graduate from the education system each year and require employment opportunities.

In the interview, he described Afghans as resilient and strong people and expressed confidence that Afghanistan will have a bright future.

