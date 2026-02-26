Patentvest Releases New Report On The Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Patent Race

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of 1,200+ patent documents reveal which programs are building durable exclusivity, and which may not be

Dallas, TX, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first fully integrated IP intelligence and strategy firm, has released its latest PatentVest Pulse report, “The Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Race: Beyond Orforglipron.”

As injectable GLP-1 drugs built a $71 billion market while reaching less than 5% of eligible patients, fifty oral small-molecule programs are now racing to unlock the remaining 95%. Clinical efficacy across leading programs is converging in the 12–16% weight-loss range.

In this increasingly competitive field, long-term differentiation depends not only on clinical performance but also on the strength and defensibility of each program's patent portfolio.

The report reviews more than 1,200 patent documents across 26 clinical-stage programs, mapping composition-of-matter claims, Markush scope, formulation layers, and method-of-use protection. The findings reveal dramatic disparities in patent depth between programs at similar development stages.

More than $47 billion in GLP-1-related deal value has been committed since 2023, yet most oral programs remain unpartnered. With semaglutide's patent cliff approaching in 2031 and tirzepatide's in 2036, long-term exclusivity will determine which assets become franchises and which face early generic pressure.

“When multiple drugs deliver similar weight-loss results, the competitive moat shifts beneath the surface,” said Javier Chamorro, Chief Operating Officer of PatentVest.“The difference between a broad genus claim and a narrow composition patent can determine who owns this market for the next twenty years.”

This analysis maps 50 oral small-molecule GLP-1 programs worldwide, including 30 in clinical development, and evaluates the IP positioning of leading assets from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Structure Therapeutics, and others.

This is the first in a series of deep-dive analyses evaluating the structural and patent defensibility of each major program.

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm designed to help visionary companies become technology leaders. Powered by a proprietary global IP database and a rigorous diligence methodology, PatentVest delivers actionable intelligence that reveals the structural advantages hidden beneath technology markets.

