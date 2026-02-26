Utah Valley University Partners With Trucordia To Sponsor Title I School Attendance To Yo-Yo Ma Performance
The partnership provided students from the Title I school with a unique opportunity to experience one of the most celebrated classical musicians of our time. This collaboration reflects UVU's ongoing commitment to making the arts accessible.[TA1]
“This opportunity allowed the students to experience the transformative power of the arts,” said Courtney Davis, dean of the School of the Arts.“We aim to inspire and educate the next generation of talented and passionate artists.”
Trucordia's partnership helped ensure that these students could witness artistic excellence at the highest level.
“Experiences like live music can change how a young person sees the world,” said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia.“We're grateful to partner with our community to help make moments like this possible for students.”
The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts continues to foster partnerships that connect young audiences with world-class artists, inspiring the next generation through meaningful artistic experiences.
Visit the Noorda Center website for more information about remaining performances and to stay updated on announcements for the 2026-27 season.CONTACT: Scott Trotter Utah Valley University 8014196860...
