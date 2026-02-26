Step2's New Contemporary Builders Collection Brings Style, Storage, And Play Together

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing fun, durable, and play-inspired products designed for today's homes and growing imaginations

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, a leader in innovative children's products and home solutions, today announced the launch of its new Contemporary BuildersTM Collection, featuring modern, modular pieces that blend playful design with everyday functionality. Inspired by classic building blocks and crafted with clean, contemporary lines, the collection is built to grow with kids and families while supporting organization, creativity, and durability.

The Contemporary BuildersTM Collection includes:

Contemporary Builders Twin Bed TM - A playful bed that feels crafted from pure imagination. Designed with bold, block-inspired silhouettes, the Contemporary BuildersTM bed accommodates standard twin mattresses and is built from premium resin for lasting durability and easy maintenance. Retails for $399.99.

Contemporary Builders Stackable Storage Cubes TM - A versatile storage solution that turns organization into an interactive experience. The set includes modular cubes in multiple sizes that can be stacked and arranged to suit any space, from playrooms to bedrooms. Retails for $99.99.

Contemporary Builders Toy Box TM - A roomy and stylish storage container that can be used as toy storage, a clothes hamper, blanket storage or a nightstand. Lightweight and ready to use straight out of the box, it offers flexible placement anywhere in the home. Retails for $119.99.

“With the Contemporary BuildersTM Collection, we wanted to create products that feel fun and imaginative for kids, while delivering the durability and quality parents expect from Step2,” said Kelly Pezley, Chief Revenue Officer of Step2.“The playful, modern design combined with enduring quality ensures these pieces can keep up with everyday life and create a space that is as functional as it is fun.”

Key Features of the Contemporary BuildersTM Collection:

Modern, Playful Design: Clean, modern lines inspired by building blocks that fit seamlessly into any home.

Premium resin construction is easy to clean and resists scuffs, scratches, and everyday messes for years of dependable use. Adaptable & Flexible: Storage cubes stack and rearrange easily and the toy box offers versatile placement options throughout the home.

Storage cubes stack and rearrange easily and the toy box offers versatile placement options throughout the home. Designed for Life with Kids: Products pair fun and convenience and are engineered to last for many years to come.



The Contemporary BuildersTM Collection is now available for purchase at and select retail partners. For more information, follow Step2 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn for news, product launches, and inspiration.

About Step2

Step2 has been a trusted leader in children's products and home solutions for over 30 years, delivering imaginative design, durability, and quality that families can count on. From playhouses and furniture to storage and outdoor products, Step2 innovations inspire play, organization, and connection every day.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

