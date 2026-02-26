Farmer Dies After Paddy Procurement Hassles, BJD Demands Resignation Of Supply Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 26: The tragic death of a farmer in Rajnagar area of Kendrapara district reportedly due to harassment during paddy procurement has triggered a political war of words in the state.

The deceased farmer, identified as Trilochan Nayak, Junagadi village under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district. As per reports, Nayak received a message for the sale of his paddy at the nearby Mandi on January 16. The farmer's efforts to get his paddy procured at the Mandi for over a month proved unsuccessful, despite the reported official registration at the Mandi on February 14. Nayak's family members alleged that 6 kg per quintal was illegally deducted during the registration process at the Mandi.

After waiting several more days, the society secretary directed Nayak to deliver the paddy to a mill instead just a couple of days ago. They claimed the mill accepted the crop only after deducting 3 kg per quintal, bringing the total deduction to 9 kg per quintal. It was also alleged that the mill owner had demanded another Rs 3,000 from Nayak while he reportedly spent around Rs 15,000 on transportations and other related matters, with the overall expenditure of Rs 18,000.

Nayak's family claimed that at the Rice Mill, the victim spent three days guarding his paddy without adequate food or rest. After returning from the mill on Wednesday, he experienced chest pain and reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack.

The incident further heated up the political confrontation with opposition BJD stepping up its attack on the state government on the prolonged chaos at the Mandis across the state. The BJD criticised the state government alleging that the paddy procurement system in the state has completely collapsed.

The party has demanded that the State Supply Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, resign immediately on moral grounds, holding him responsible for the farmer's death due to his repeated dissemination of misleading information on the situation of paddy procurement in the state.

On the other hand, Supply Minister Patra told the media that a team would be sent to the village in Rajnagar to investigate the allegations. He assured that if the claims are found to be true, anyone responsible for the tragic incident would face strict action.