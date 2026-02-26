Florida's First E-Bike Manufacturer E-Technologies Lab Inc. Introduces Our Advanced Battery Management System BMS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After two years of testing prototypes, E-Technologies Lab Inc. is releasing two of our advanced e-bikes with our new battery management system (BMS). Safety in lithium battery technology is the most important part of any e-bike, our new BMS is years ahead of the competition.

Z-VIPER FAT TIRE e-Bike Features:

.4” Wide all Terrain Tires with Hydraulic Brakes

.48V High Torque Brushless BAFANG Motor

.UL-Certified 48V 15Ah Removable Lithium-Ion Battery

.5 Electric Riding Modes with 7 Speed Gears

.BUCKLOS Air-Suspension Front Forks

.Bicycgear Suspension Seat Post with Venzo Seat

.Impressive 60 - 80 Miles of Range

Z-PYTHON 27.5” Mountain e-Bike Features:

.48V 16AH Samsung Lithium-Ion Removable Battery

.BAFANG 48V High-Torque Brushless Motor

.5 Electric Riding Modes with 7 Speed Gears

.BUCKLOS Air-Suspension Front Forks

.GORIX Seat with Bicycgear Suspension Post

.BUCKLOS 4 Piston Hydraulic Brakes

.E-Technologies Lab BMS and Controller

All our electric motorsports products are designed and tested by our engineers in Venice, Florida. E-technologies Lab Inc. only manufactures high-quality, safe products; all our lithium packs contain LG or Samsung cells.

About E-Technologies Lab Inc:

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida's first electric motorsports manufacturer.

Media Contact:

Nick Engelhorn

Matt Engelhorn

E-Technologies Lab Inc.

Ronald Adamowicz

E-Technologies Lab Inc.

+1 941-376-6582

