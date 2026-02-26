Florida's First E-Bike Manufacturer E-Technologies Lab Inc. Introduces Our Advanced Battery Management System BMS
Z-VIPER FAT TIRE e-Bike Features:
.4” Wide all Terrain Tires with Hydraulic Brakes
.48V High Torque Brushless BAFANG Motor
.UL-Certified 48V 15Ah Removable Lithium-Ion Battery
.5 Electric Riding Modes with 7 Speed Gears
.BUCKLOS Air-Suspension Front Forks
.Bicycgear Suspension Seat Post with Venzo Seat
.Impressive 60 - 80 Miles of Range
Z-PYTHON 27.5” Mountain e-Bike Features:
.48V 16AH Samsung Lithium-Ion Removable Battery
.BAFANG 48V High-Torque Brushless Motor
.5 Electric Riding Modes with 7 Speed Gears
.BUCKLOS Air-Suspension Front Forks
.GORIX Seat with Bicycgear Suspension Post
.BUCKLOS 4 Piston Hydraulic Brakes
.E-Technologies Lab BMS and Controller
All our electric motorsports products are designed and tested by our engineers in Venice, Florida. E-technologies Lab Inc. only manufactures high-quality, safe products; all our lithium packs contain LG or Samsung cells.
About E-Technologies Lab Inc:
Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida's first electric motorsports manufacturer.
Company Website:
Link to Indiegogo:
Media Contact:
Nick Engelhorn
Matt Engelhorn
E-Technologies Lab Inc.
contacts/
Ronald Adamowicz
E-Technologies Lab Inc.
+1 941-376-6582
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment