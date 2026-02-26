Flourish Research® Announces Strategic Partnership With Capitol Imaging Services And Upcoming Launch Of Flourish Imagingtm In Gainesville, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APEX, N.C., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish Researchtoday announced a strategic partnership with Capitol Imaging Services in advance of the launch of Flourish ImagingTM, an advanced imaging center currently under development in Gainesville, Georgia. The facility will feature a state-of-the-art GE HealthCare OmniTM PET scanner and is expected to open in the coming months, expanding both clinical trial imaging capabilities and community diagnostic access in the region.

The collaboration with Capitol Imaging Services establishes a strong commercial foundation for Flourish Imaging ahead of its opening. Capitol Imaging Services will lead retail booking, scheduling, and community outreach efforts, ensuring seamless access to PET imaging services for referring physicians and patients throughout Gainesville and surrounding communities.

Flourish Imaging represents a strategic expansion of Flourish Research's clinical trial infrastructure, particularly in CNS and oncology studies. The installation of the GE Omni PET scanner will significantly enhance the organization's ability to conduct high-resolution molecular imaging critical for modern clinical research, including tracer trials and endpoints that require complex imaging.

“Our partnership with Capitol Imaging Services is an important step as we prepare to launch Flourish Imaging,” said Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research.“By investing in advanced PET imaging and aligning with an experienced imaging services partner, we are building a center that will advance clinical research capabilities while also expanding access to state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging for the Gainesville community. This collaboration positions us to better serve our clients and study participants.”

John Stagg, CEO of Capitol Imaging Services, agrees with Mr. Schulz. "The newly established partnership with Flourish will certainly be a focal point of collaboration in Gainesville for patients, providers, and clinical research organizations. Our organizations also look forward to the relationship growing across the Southeast to expand imaging and therapy capabilities for sponsors looking to provide new and exciting advancements in clinical areas like oncology and CNS through cutting edge technology."

Clinical trial and retail imaging services will follow installation and final commissioning of the GE Omni PET scanner.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



About Flourish Research

Flourish Research is a fully integrated, multi-site clinical trial network serving sponsors and CROs in North America. Across more than 30 wholly-owned sites, we conduct Phase I–IV studies in oncology, neuroscience, cardiovascular, and metabolic indications, delivering best-in-class quality, expert scientific leadership, and predictable recruitment at scale.

About Capitol Imaging Services

Capitol Imaging Services is one of the largest independent imaging providers across the southeast with 58 locations across six states. The company prides itself on being doctor trusted and patient preferred by providing the highest quality imaging and customer service with a vast variety of modalities. The highly trained staff serve local communities of patients, providers, and clinical research organizations helping to lower overall costs with high patient satisfaction.

Contact for Capitol Imaging Services

Michael Holmes

...

Chief Growth Officer

Capitol Imaging Services