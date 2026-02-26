Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To South Reno, Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ascente by Toll Brothers - Platinum Heights Collection offers stunning views and exquisite home designs

RENO, Nev., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Northern Nevada community, Ascente by Toll Brothers - Platinum Heights Collection, is coming soon to South Reno, Nevada. This exclusive collection of homes is situated at the highest point of the Ascente by Toll Brothers master plan, providing exceptional views of Mt. Rose and the Sierra Nevada range. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.









Ascente by Toll Brothers - Platinum Heights Collection will feature elegant single- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,499 to over 5,209+ square feet. These homes will showcase striking architecture, modern open floor plans with flexible designs, and exceptional indoor/outdoor living spaces. Home shoppers will experience the quality, craftsmanship, and luxury for which Toll Brothers is known, with pricing expected to start from $2 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“The Platinum Heights Collection embodies refined luxury in a breathtaking setting, offering home buyers an extraordinary opportunity for luxury living in one of Northern Nevada's most desirable locations," said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "With breathtaking views, sophisticated home designs, and proximity to exceptional amenities, this community is truly one-of-a-kind."

Residents of Ascente by Toll Brothers - Platinum Heights Collection will enjoy direct trail access, panoramic views, and a prestigious South Reno setting combining luxury living with natural beauty. The community is conveniently located off Mt. Rose Highway, near Nevada State Route 431, Interstate 580/U.S. Route 395, just a short drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Lake Tahoe. Nearby shopping, dining, and recreational activities further enhance the appeal of this exceptional new neighborhood.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Ascente by Toll Brothers - Platinum Heights Collection, call (855) 400-8655 or visit

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)