Luxestyle Travel Announces 'The Art Of The ASK': A First-Of-Its-Kind Transformational Cruise Retreat For CEO's

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shaking up the traditional executive networking and luxury travel landscape, LuxeStyle Travel has officially announced The Art of the ASK, a groundbreaking 5-night transformational cruise retreat sailing April 10–15, 2026. Set aboard the luxurious Virgin Voyages, the event's official Hosting Partner, this highly curated experience will sail the Dominican Daze itinerary, featuring exclusive stops at Puerto Plata and the Bimini Beach Club.

Engineered specifically for high-caliber singles, couples, and ambitious professionals, The Art of the ASK operates at the powerful intersections of Money, Mindset, and Intimacy. Unlike traditional, structured conferences, this voyage introduces a "seamless, opt-in" philosophy-offering integrated workshops, intimate dinners, and fireside chats that flow effortlessly into the luxury cruise lifestyle without interrupting it.

The retreat has been strictly curated for a premium demographic, with an audience composition projected at 40% CEOs and Founders, 30% Scaling Entrepreneurs, and 20% Executives and Directors.

A World-Class Speaker Lineup To guide these high-stakes conversations, The Art of the ASK has assembled an elite, multi-disciplinary roster of industry authorities:

. Dr. Ashley Alderette (Psy.D.) – Clinical Psychologist and Executive Performance Strategist who helps high-performers master emotional regulation and their internal state under pressure using neuroscience and somatic psychology.

. Tamoy Thelwell – CEO & Founder of LuxeStyle Travel and Travfluence. As a luxury travel concierge, she leverages over a decade of experience to provide high-touch travel design and strategic creator-led marketing.

. Dr. Ty Richardson (Ph.D.) – Serial Entrepreneur, Leadership Coach, and Operating Executive. Grounded in a strengths-based philosophy, he guides leaders to align their natural talents with measurable business growth and whole-person development.

. Pierre Smith – 10X Scale Strategist, Enterprise Automation Architect, and Business Coach. Known as "Paperless Pierre," he helps leaders eliminate operational friction and uncap growth using enterprise-grade systems engineering.

. Colleen Ambrose ("Coach Coco") – Fitness & Confidence Coach who helps busy professionals establish sustainable health routines to gain a competitive edge in business and life.

Each expert will lead sessions designed to move attendees beyond surface-level motivation, providing actionable tools to elevate decision-making, build authentic relationships, and drive sustainable growth.

Strategic Partnerships & Market Entry With Virgin Voyages serving as the official Hosting Partner, the event provides a stunning, adults-only backdrop for this market-disrupting retreat. Additional Pay-to-Play brand partners-spanning wellness, luxury lifestyle, and business services are currently being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks via official social media channels.

For brands looking to engage an elite, captive audience, The Art of the ASK offers limited partnership tiers ranging from "Community Builder" to the exclusive "Cruise Concierge Partner". Sponsors receive meaningful, multi-touchpoint visibility that integrates their brand into the journey itself, rather than acting as a passive interruption.

Call for Media and Partnership Requests The Art of the ASK is currently accepting inquiries from media outlets for press coverage and from aligned brands seeking to secure one of the remaining partnership opportunities.

To request a comprehensive partnership deck, inquire about media passes, or schedule an interview with our featured speakers, please contact:

Media & Partnership Contact: Noah Love Associates Email

--

About The Art of the ASK: Presented by LuxeStyle Travel, The Art of the ASK is an exclusive 5-night retreat (April 10-15, 2026) curated to help high-performing professionals gain clarity, confidence, and connection. Through expert-led coaching on business strategy, performance, and dating psychology, the event offers a safe, transformational space for growth on the open sea.