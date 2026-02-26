Bihar: Stolen Ornaments Of Thawe Durga Temple Restored Amid Devotion

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) A deeply significant moment unfolded today at the renowned Thawe Durga Temple, one of Bihar's prominent Shakti Peeths, as the gold and silver ornaments stolen during the December 17/18, 2025 theft were formally handed back to the temple management committee following court orders.

The recovered items, the Goddess Durga's gold and silver crown, necklace, and umbrella (chhatra), were returned under strict legal procedure and heavy security arrangements.

From early morning, the entire temple complex remained packed with devotees, with chants of“Mata Rani” echoing across the premises.

The theft, which took place on the night of December 17/18, 2025, sent shockwaves across the district and deeply hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

Acting promptly, a special investigation team was constituted under the leadership of Vinay Tiwari, Superintendent of Police.

Due to the swift and coordinated efforts of the police, all stolen ornaments were successfully recovered, including the crown, necklace, and umbrella belonging to the deity.

After completion of the investigation, the court issued a release order, enabling the formal return of the sacred jewellery.

Following due legal process, the recovered ornaments were handed over to the Shri Shri Maa Durga Temple Trust Committee.

Present during the handover were the chief priest of the temple, temple administrator Amarendra Dubey, and trust committee member Om Prakash Rai. The handover was conducted strictly as per protocol, ensuring transparency and security at every step.

After the formal transfer, SP Vinay Tiwari personally visited the temple and performed rituals, ceremonially offering the recovered ornaments back to Goddess Durga.

The atmosphere turned deeply devotional as devotees expressed gratitude and praised the police administration for restoring their faith.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Tiwari said,“On the night of December 17/18, 2025, a theft occurred at the Thawe Durga Temple. All the ornaments were recovered. Following court orders, the jewellery was released and today handed over to the temple committee through the investigator. As per procedure, the ornaments were dedicated once again to Goddess Durga.”

Members of the temple management committee expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the police administration and the judiciary, stating that the incident was not merely about stolen property but a matter of faith.

They added that the efficient and prompt police action has strengthened the trust of devotees.