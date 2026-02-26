Bengal: Humayun Kabir's Son-In-Law Summoned In Heroin Smuggling Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) The Lalgola police station in West Bengal on Thursday sent a notice to Raihan Ali, the son-in-law of suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, in a heroin smuggling case.

He has been ordered to appear before the investigating officer by 11 am on February 28.

According to police sources, the notice was handed over to his family members as Raihan was not at home.

Humayun Kabir claimed that Raihan is being framed in a false case.

“If arrested, the government will have to face the consequences,” said Kabir.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotics Control Act (NDPS) against Raihan.

The police have already seized properties of Raihan, his father Shariful Islam and Humayun's daughter Nazma Sultana on February 8 and 9 while investigating the case.

Investigators claimed that about 11 immovable and movable properties purchased with drug money have been identified, with a market value of more than 15 crore rupees.

Kabir, however, has refuted all the allegations levelled against his son-in-law. He claimed that this is a deep political conspiracy.

According to Kabir, "A few days ago, Raihan was pressured to join the Trinamool. He was even given the bait of contesting from the Lalgola Assembly constituency."

Kabir alleged that his son-in-law was framed in a false case as he rejected the offer.

Kabir also clarified that his son-in-law will not apply for anticipatory bail and will not appear at the police station on the given date.

The MLA said in a warning tone, "If my son-in-law is arrested, the government will have to suffer the consequences."

An official of Murshidabad district police said that the investigation is proceeding based on specific evidence.